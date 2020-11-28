74,899 candidates in fray in Kerala local body polls

News Desk 1Published: 28th November 2020 6:08 am IST

Thiruvananthapuram, Nov 27 : Kerala’s State Election Commission on Friday said that 74,899 candidates will contest the three-phase local body polls next month, after around 75,000 candidates withdrew their nominations.

The candidates in the fray comprise 38,593 men, 36,305 women and one transgender candidate.

Elections would be held to 1,199 local bodies which includes 941 gram panchayats, 152 block panachayats, 14 district panchayats, 86 municipalities and six corporations.

On November 19, the last day of filing of nominations, there were more than 1.50 lakh nominations.

The poll would be held in three phases – on December 8, 10 and 14.

The total electorate stands at 2,71,20,823 which includes 1,29,25,766 males 1,41,94,825 females and 232 transgenders.

Source: IANS

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.

READ:  S'pore PM urges affordable vaccine access, better disease surveillance
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest News updates, download our app Android and iOS.

News Desk 1Published: 28th November 2020 6:08 am IST
Back to top button