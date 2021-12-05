75 new tourist destinations in the UT: Dept of Tourism, J&K

Hyderabad: India International Travel Mart (IITM), a major celebration of tourism and travel show was held at the Hitex Exhibition Center between December 3 and 5.

The department of tourism, Jammu, and Kashmir participated in the IITM alongside 20 other states including Karnataka, Rajasthan, Gujarat, Goa, UP, Bihar, and the host state of Telangana.

The three-day event that was inaugurated by the Minister for Tourism, Culture and Archaeology, Telangana, V Srinivas Goud also included a roadshow which was also organized by the J&K Tourism.

The show titled “J&K Tourism – New hopes New destinations” presented new destinations and experiences on offer in J&K. It also showcased services and products to intending tourists.

75 new destinations in J&K were identified and showcased, under the caption Azadi Ka Amrut Mahat Utsav, in view of the celebration of 75 years of Independence.