75-yr-old COVID-19 patient dies in Guj; state toll 23

Ahmedabad: A 75-year-old coronavirus patient died in Ahmedabad, taking the COVID-19 death toll in Gujarat to 23, a senior health official said on Sunday.

The man succumbed to the disease at LG Hospital here late Saturday night, state principal secretary (health) Jayanti Ravi said.

He was also suffering from hypertension, she said.

With this, there have been 11 deaths of coronavirus patients in Ahmedabad.

Source: PTI

Get the latest updates in Hyderabad City News, Technology, Entertainment, Sports, Politics and Top Stories on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. You can also download our app for Android and iOS.