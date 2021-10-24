750 women participated in women’s ‘Night Run for Safety and Empowerment’

Hyderabad: More than 750 women runners from all walks of life participated in the second edition of ‘Starlight Strides’ and ‘SHE SAFE 2021- Women’s Night Run’ held on Saturday night at the University of Hyderabad, Gachibowli.

The event was organized by the Hyderabad Runners Society (HRS) in partnership with Society for Cyberabad Security Council (SCSC) this year as a part of their joint vision for the promotion of women’s safety and empowerment. “Organizing the Women’s Night Run, is a way of encouraging women to reclaim their own safety and empower themselves with strong resilience be vocal on safety matters,” said a press release from the Cyberabad police.

The vice-chancellor of University of Hyderabad (UoH) and deputy commissioner of police C.Anasuya, head of Women and Child Safety Wing, Cyberabad police, presided as the chief guests.

The event started with Ekam band, a sister duo Veda and Sloka, 15 and 10 years-old respectively, with a popular medley by Sriram, followed by a enthralling zumba fitness moves. The flag-off of 5 kilometres, 10 Kms timed and 5 Kms untimed run began with great energy by the runners.

The Hyderabad Runners Society is made up of a large group of passionate runners who apart from enjoying the sport of running have been actively involved in promoting running as the preferred choice of fitness. HRS thrives to bring about a positive change in the attitudes of the general public of Hyderabad city towards health, wellness and running.

SCSC is a unique organization to promote awareness on personal safety and security, reduce crime, and work towards enhancing safety and security in Cyberabad and IT Corridor, making business bio-network a safe business destination in the world through robust surveillance systems and patrolling. The council gives high priority to personal safety in general and women safety in particular.