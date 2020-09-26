76,000 Police officials across the country test COVID positive

Hyderabad: Over 76,000 police personnel tested positive for Covid-19 across the country. Police officials have been at the forefront of the corona containment efforts. They had ensured effective implementation of the lockdown and oversee the safety protocols including, social distancing and mask use.

During their duty, thousands of police personnel have caught the infection. Till August 21, 401 of them succumbed to the virus, the Bureau of Police Research and Development (BPR&D) reveal.

The BPR&D published a special highlighting of the police’s role in the fight against Covid-19. It stated that as many as 76,768 police personnel across the country had tested positive.

Maharashtra, which has reported the highest number of corona cases in the country, also has the most cases among police personnel. Maharashtra had reported 12,760 cases among police personnel and 129 deaths, followed by UP with 6,708 Cases and 19 deaths. West Bengal reported 5,794 cases and 19 deaths, followed by Karnataka police with 4,925 Cases and 32 deaths.

Mizoram, Lakshwadeep, Dadra, Nagar Haveli, Daman and Diu reported no cases and casualties amongst police personnel, while Meghalaya recorded eight COVID cases.

Senior police officers in Maharashtra said they had ensured that police personnel with comorbidities and those above the age of 50 years were not put on high-risk duties. They also granted leave to personnel above the age of 55 years.