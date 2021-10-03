765 new COVID-19 cases, 10 deaths in Andhra Pradesh

Amaravati: Andhra Pradesh has logged 765 new COVID-19 cases and 10 deaths during the 24-hour period ending at 10 a.m. on Sunday.



A total of 765 samples were tested during the period and of them, 765 were found positive. With this, the cumulative number of cases jumped to 20,52,763.



The fresh fatalities pushed the cumulative death toll to 14,204. According to the daily media bulletin issued by the state command control room, Guntur and Krishna districts reported two deaths each in the 24-hour period.



One death, each was reported from East Godavari, Chittoor, Kurnool and Nellore districts.



During the last 24 hours, Chittoor district reported a maximum number of cases at 161. According to the bulletin, 94 new cases were traced in East Godavari, 91 each in Guntur and Nellore and 90 in West Godavari district.



With the testing of 45,481 samples, the authorities have so far conducted 2,84,45,952 tests.



The 24-hour period also saw 973 people recovering from the virus. With this, the cumulative number of recovered people rose to 20,28,202.



The number of active cases stands at 10,357.



