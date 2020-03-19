78 quarantined in Srinagar after arrival from Leh

Srinagar: Authorities in Kashmir on Thursday quarantined 78 people, who arrived here from Leh in Ladakh union territory, for suspected novel coronavirus infection, officials said.

The two-week quarantine has been made mandatory for all persons coming to Kashmir from Ladakh.

“Seventy-eight passengers arriving from Leh have been quarantined at a designated facility on the outskirts of Srinagar. Medical and logistics teams have been deployed,” Srinagar Deputy Commissioner Shahid Iqbal Chaudhary said in a tweet.

The officer requested the families of those quarantined to not visit the facility as it was not allowed.

“We will take care (of them),” he added.

The authorities on Wednesday placed 81 people who returned from Leh by an Air India Flight in isolation.

Source: PTI

Get the latest updates in Technology, Entertainment, Sports, Politics and Top Stories on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. You can also download our app for Android and iOS.