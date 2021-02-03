8 arrested in old city for cheating shopkeepers using fake paytm app

Hyderabad: The south zone police on Wednesday busted a team of 8 cheaters who were allegedly involved in cheating businessman in old city by using fake “Paytm” app.

Police Commissioner Hyderabad Anjani Kumar today said that the accused downloaded an app called “payatm spoof” from google play stores.

They enter a store, shop for some items and ask for a bill, they use to insist the shop owner for paying the bill through Paytm mode.

They use to show that the amount is paid viapayatm spoof, which is actually a fake payment, done through the fake app and decamp with the purchased goods. The cashier later learns that the payment is not done and that he was cheated.

All the accused have learnt about this app through YouTube videos and downloaded the app via Google play store.

Though Some of the apps have been deleted by Google, however some apps continue to be available on the Play store.

The arrested accused have been identified as Mohammed Mustafa Hussain Muzakir, Syed Aamir Hassan, Syed Iliyas, Syed Wajeed Ali, Hafeez Rana, Mohammed Salman Mohammed Abdul Shahed, Mohammed Yousuf and they are being produced before the metropolitan courts.