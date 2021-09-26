8 dead as al-Shabab claims blast in Somalia’s capital

By Associated Press|   Posted by Mansoor  |   Published: 26th September 2021 7:40 pm IST
8 dead as al-Shabab claims blast in Somalia's capital
Representative Image

Mogadishu: A vehicle laden with explosives rammed into cars and trucks at a checkpoint leading to the entrance of the Presidential Palace in Somalia, killing at least eight people, police said Saturday.

The checkpoint is the one used by Somalia’s president and prime minister on their way to and from the airport in Somalia’s capital, Mogadishu.

Also Read
Alibaba dumping Chinese media company’s shares after Beijing’s clampdown on big-tech

Nine other people were wounded in the bombing, police spokesman Abdifatah Adam Hassan said.

MS Education Academy

The al-Qaida-linked al-Shabab extremist group has claimed responsibility. The group often carries out such attacks in the capital.

Tags
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest World updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button