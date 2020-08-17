8 killed, 28 injured in blast at Mogadishu hotel

By News Desk 1 Published: 17th August 2020 6:32 am IST

Mogadishu, Aug 17 : At least eight persons, including three suspected attackers, were confirmed dead, and 28 others injured in an attack at a hotel in Somali capital Mogadishu on Sunday, an official said.

Ismael Mukhtar Omar, government spokesman, said four civilians and a director in the ministry of information were among those killed by the terrorists who rammed a car bomb into the Elite Hotel in Liido Beach before storming inside the popular facility, Xinhua reported.

“So far, we have confirmed five people including a government official were killed in the attack. Security forces also shot dead two Al-Shabaab fighters. An Al-Shabaab driver was also killed inside the car he used to detonate the bomb,” Omar told Xinhua over phone.

READ:  Mirror, mirror, on the wall…

Sources said a fierce gunfight was still ongoing inside the hotel.

Meanwhile, Omar said the attackers entered the Elite hotel after setting off a car bomb outside the hotel entrance. The hotel is one of the newly built upscale beachside hotels frequented by young people and the city’s elite.

He said the attackers are holed up on the fifth floor of the hotel and have been restrained from the floor.

“Now the situation is close and Al-Shabaab fighters have been restrained from crossing the floor,” said Omar.

READ:  AI pilots to reel under salary cuts, non-flying staff may get DA

There was no immediate claim of responsibility for the blast, but Al-Qaeda allied group Al-Shabaab had conducted such attacks in the past.

Source: IANS

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.

Categories
News
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest News updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button
loading...
Settings
Subscribe to Notifications
Appearance
Light
Dark
LANGUAGE
English Hindi Urdu
OTHER LINKS
Islamic Prayer & Calendar Weather Currency Complains / Queries Contact Advertise With Us Privacy Policy
Close