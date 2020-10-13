8 killed as wall collapsed in Chandrayangutta

Hyderabad: The incessant rains in Hyderabad has taken a toll after Eight persons have died after a heavily built stone wall collapsed on few houses in Mohammed Nagar area of Chandrayangutta.

Eight people including a two-month-old kid have died after a heavy stone compound wall of late Mohammed Pahwan’s farmhouse collapsed and fall on five houses at Mohammadia hills Bandlaguda Chandrangutta PS limits. Bodies trapped in the debris. #HyderabadRains pic.twitter.com/lZGwrNf8iJ — Naseer Giyas (@NaseerGiyas) October 13, 2020

AIMIM floor leader & Chandrayangutta MLA Akbaruddin Owaisi rushed to Owaisi Hospital, where two injured were admitted and six brought died after the wall collapsed in Bandlaguda Mohammadia Hills. pic.twitter.com/C9ELoV3ynw — Naseer Giyas (@NaseerGiyas) October 13, 2020

According to the sources, on late Tuesday night, the locals witnessed huge sound in Mohammed Nagar and later found that granite wall of the farmhouse has collapsed.

During this incident, eight persons including three children have died while two have been critically injured.

Teams of NDRF and police are carrying out rescue operations.

Source: ANI