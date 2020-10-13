8 killed as wall collapsed in Chandrayangutta

Hyderabad: The incessant rains in Hyderabad has taken a toll after Eight persons have died after a heavily built stone wall collapsed on few houses in Mohammed Nagar area of Chandrayangutta.
According to the sources, on late Tuesday night, the locals witnessed huge sound in Mohammed Nagar and later found that granite wall of the farmhouse has collapsed.
During this incident, eight persons including three children have died while two have been critically injured.
Teams of NDRF and police are carrying out rescue operations.
Source: ANI