8 more Americans in S.Korea test COVID-19 positive

By News Desk 1 Published: 13th August 2020 3:27 pm IST
Seoul, Aug 13 : Seven more American service members and a Department of Defense civilian contractor tested positive for the novel coronavirus upon their arrivals in South Korea, the US Forces Korea (USFK) said Thursday.

Three service members arrived at Osan Air Base in Pyeongtaek, south of Seoul, on a US government chartered flight, while the others arrived at Incheon International Airport, west of the capital, on commercial flights, Yonhap News Agency quoted USFK as saying.

They are now all at an isolation facility designated for confirmed COVID-19 patients at Camp Humphreys or the Osan base.

“None of the new arrivals have interacted with anyone residing within USFK installations or the local community,” the US military said in a release.

The latest cases brought the total number of USFK-related infections to 152, most of which were confirmed upon personnel’s arrival here.

USFK said it has not recorded an internal positive case since mid-April.

South Korea reported 56 new cases of the new virus Thursday, raising the total caseload to 14,770.

Source: IANS

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.

