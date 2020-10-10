8-yr-old fights cancer; attends classes during chemotherapy

MAKKAH: The pandemic has forced children around the world to experiment home schooling but 8-year-old Talal Al-Shahrani isn’t attending classes from his comfort zone. Courageously fighting bone marrow cancer, Tala attends academic lectures right from his hospital bed while undergoing chemotherapy sessions.

Third-grader Talal was diagnosed with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL) – which attacks the blood and bone marrow – eight months ago in Abha, southern Saudi Arabia, Arab News reported.

The valiant boy, while receiving chemotherapy into one hand, uses the other to write, as he attends his classes at the Creative School of Excellence in Khamis Mushayt in southern Saudi Arabia via online technology from his bed at King Abdul Aziz National Guard Hospital in Jeddah.

“He is keen on communicating with his classmates, receiving treatment and studying at the same time,” his father, Sultan Al-Shahrani said.

“The chemotherapy sessions that Talal received have not weakened his will to grasp knowledge on a daily basis in all subjects, as he refuses to miss his school classes despite being on his white bed throughout the past period.”

Talal is the family’s second son. His father said “Talal also keeps in touch with his school, teachers and classmates via the likes of WhatsApp and other social media platforms.”

The Education Ministry has approved the continuation of distance learning until the end of the academic year’s first term.