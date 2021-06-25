80 iPhones worth over Rs 1 cr seized at Hyderabad Airport

25th June 2021
Hyderabad: Custom officials at the Rajiv Gandhi International Airport here have seized 80 iPhones from two passengers arriving from Sharjah.

They found the iPhones worth over Rs 1 crore while checking the luggage of the two passengers who had arrived by flight G9-458 on Wednesday.

A case of smuggling has been registered against the duo. The two passengers, along with another person who had organised the smuggling of iPhones, have been arrested.

A custom official said that the iPhones were brought illegally into the country without paying taxes.

The seized phones include iPhone 12 Pro and iPhone 12 Pro Max models. These handsets are priced between Rs 1 lakh and Rs 1.5 lakh each.

Two of the accused persons belong to Hyderabad, while the third is reported to be from Gujarat.

