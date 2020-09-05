84-yr-old Mohammed Haneef chosen among ‘Times Hyderabad Heroes’

Hyderabad: 84-year-old Mohammed Haneef who ferries patients to hospitals for free in case of an emergency has been chosen as one among the ten “Times Hyderabad Heroes”. During the last two years, Haneef has driven thousands of people in distress to various public and private hospitals in the city and has saved several lives.

Besides plying people back and forth, Mohammed Haneef also uses his auto-rickshaw as an ambulance for free service to patients. He began the service in 2017. He is lovingly called as Haneef Chacha.

Haneef writes his mobile number on a piece of paper and hands down to every passenger so that those who are in need at times of emergency can contact him for his service. He does 10 services daily and ferries patients to Osmania hospital, Gandhi hospital and other hospitals of the city.

Haneef is the resident of Zehra Nagar, Banjara Hills. He has been driving his auto for the past five decades, and has six sons and two daughters.

Haneef says when people ask for the charges of his humanitarian service he says he wants nothing in return but the duas (prayers). He believes the duas of people have helped him earn blessings and he could perform Hajj in 2006 and what is more astonishing is that he cycled to Makkah for Hajj.

Jab tak saans hai, awaam ki khidmat karenge” (Till my last breath, I will serve the public) is the motto of Haneef’s life.

If Mohammed Haneef's work touches your heart vote for him and make him win the people's choice award!

