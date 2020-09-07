84 yr old mother deserted by sons after she tests corona positive

Hyderabad: Four sons have deserted a 84 year old paralysed mother at a home isolation after she tested positive for the COVID-19, four of her sons has set up a tent for her stay at agricultural fields.

The old lady is a resident of Peechara of Velair mandal in Warangal district(Urban) has tested positive for corona virus during the RT-PCR test at the primary healthcare centre in Velair.

Though elderly woman tested positive, the other relatives were sent back since their were normal. However the doctors suggested the relatives of the old to keep her in home quarantine .

With a fear that virus would spread to the other members of the family, the sons of the old lady refused to accommodate her into their houses and instead they had set up a tent in the agricultural fields on the outskirts of the village.

Despite efforts to persuade the family members to take her back went futile. It was only after the intervention of local police the family agreed to take her back home.