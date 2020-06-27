85th COVID death in Agra, 7 new cases take tally to 1,184

Agra: One more fatality took Agra’s Covid-19 death toll to 85, with a total of 1,184 corona cases in the Taj city, while 991 patients have so far been discharged upon recovery, health officials said on Saturday.

The number of active cases now is 109, according to the district magistrate P.N. Singh.

The total number of samples collected so far is 20,610. Health department officials said efforts were being made to increase the daily size of samples, particularly in the 64 hotspots.

The administration is trying hard to involve the private nursing homes and clinics in its strategy to combat Covid-19. A local private laboratory has been permitted to test samples at the government rates.

With the railways announcing postponement of regular train services, a large number of people have lost their livelihood. The state roadways bus stands also look largely deserted.

However, the pressure on borders with Rajasthan and MP has increased as a large number of vehicles from Delhi are heading home. The police deployment on inter state borders has been increased as each passenger in buses or other vehicles has to go through the screening process. The UP border at Fatehpur Sikri saw a long queue of vehicles waiting to cross the checkpost to enter Bharatpur district to head for different locations in Rajasthan.

Meanwhile, the divisional commissioner Anil Kumar has directed the district administration to up the testing facilities and streamline treatment procedures to help people in need. An official said the focus now was on how to contain the spread of the virus in the hot zones where people were being screened and provided medical assistance.

On Friday, health camps were held at 21 spots to provide treatment to people. The technological upgradation and improved management has helped a large number of people after Dr Sanjay Kala took over as the principal of the SN Medical College, a few weeks ago.

The constant worry of the health department is the complacency that has set in after the lockdown was lifted, as the markets are not seen observing the guidelines. Customers crowding up shops are neither wearing masks nor observing social distancing, an official said.

Source: PTI