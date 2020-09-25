8,655 new cases push Karnataka Covid tally to 5.57-lakh

Bengaluru, Sep 25 : With 8,655 new cases on Friday, Covid-19 tally in Karnataka touched 5,57,212, including 98,474 active cases till date.

“With 5,644 treated in the last 24 hours, 4,50,302 have been discharged across the state so far, while 8,417 succumbed to the virus, including 86 during the last 24 hours,” said the state health bulletin here.

Accounting for over 40 per cent of the state’s fresh cases, Bengaluru registered 4,080 cases in the last 24 hours, taking its tally to 2,12,547, including 41,816 active cases till date.

With 2,517 treated in the last 24 hours across the city, 1,67,936 have been discharged so far, while 2,794 died of the virus till date, including 32 during the day.

Of the 823 patients in the intensive care unit (ICU), 261 are in Bengaluru Urban district, 93 in Dharwad, 76 in Ballari and 62 in Hassan.

Of the new cases in the districts, Mysuru reported 702, Ballari 498, Bengaluru Rural 308, Dharwad 256, Hassan 227, Kalaburagi 226 and Dakshina Kannada 217.

Patients discharged in the districts 284 were from Hassan, Chikkamagaluru 279, Shivamogga 263, Chitradurga 244, Dharawad 214 and Ballari 208.

Source: IANS

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.