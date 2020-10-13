8764 turn Covid positive in Kerala

Thiruvananthapuram, Oct 13 : It was another day of high Covid positive cases in Kerala on Tuesday as 8,764 people turned positive after 48,253 samples was tested, said Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan.

“7,723 people were negative and at present there are 95,407 active cases, while 2,07,357 have so far turned negative. Thiruvananthapuram district which in the recent past saw high incidence of daily cases, appears to have done well with lesser cases being reported. This is on account of the better self control of the people and the hard work of the authorities,”said Vijayan.

Thiruvananthapuram on Tuesday saw 777 cases. 21 Covid deaths also was reported taking the total death toll to 1,046 in Kerala.

Across the state, 2,82,000 people are under observation state which includes 27,159 people in hospitals.

The number of hot spots in the state stood at 660.

