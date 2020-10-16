9 lakh cusecs water expected at Prakasam Barrage at Vijayawada

Vijayawada, Oct 16 : As many as 9 lakh cusecs water inflow is expected to accumulate at Prakasam Barrage in Vijayawada, due to heavy rains caused by the recent deep depression.

Krishna District Collector A. Mohammed Imitiaz said officials have been alerted about the impending inflows.

Eight tehsildars of flood-prone areas from Jeggayapeta to Ibrahimpatnam have been alerted about the situation, and people living near river banks have been advised to vacate their home for safer places.

Cognizant of the inflows, a second level warning has been issued.

The Collector cautioned people not to cross water bodies such as canals, streams and others, while advising cattle rearers and shepherds not to release their flocks into water bodies.

