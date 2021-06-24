9-year-old girl beats post Covid MIS-C complication in 12 days

New Delhi: Having unknowingly contracted coronavirus, nine-year-old Divyanshi defeated the deadly disease within 12 days despite her critical fight with the serious life threatening post-Covid Multisystem Inflammatory Syndrome in Children (MIS-C) complication.

Thanks to a dedicated team of doctors in Noida’s Fortis hospital who successfully treated Divyanshi– a resident of Noida and lucky among 25 MIS-C patients who have been treated at the healthcare facility so far with a 100 per cent success rate.

The girl was admitted on June 6 and discharged from hospital on June 18.

She was admitted to the hospital with a history of high fever, abdominal pain, loose motions, dehydration and falling SpO2 (also known as oxygen saturation), Fortis said in a statement, adding that she was in a very critical condition and was diagnosed to have MIS-C.

MIS-C is a condition where different body parts can become inflamed, including the heart, lungs, kidneys, brain, skin, eyes, or gastrointestinal organs.

Also Read Legal luminary Faizan Mustafa cautions against use of ‘terrorism’ charges without understanding the law

Children with MIS-C may have a fever and various symptoms, including abdominal (gut) pain, vomiting, diarrhoea, neck pain, rash, bloodshot eyes, or feeling extra tired. However, many children with MIS-C had the virus that causes Covid-19 or had been around someone with Covid-19.

At the time of her admission in the hospital, the girl’s parents were not aware that she had contracted Covid in the past.

Ashutosh Sinha, Additional Director (Paediatrics), Fortis Hospital Noida, said: “The child was in extremely critical condition when she reached the hospital. We highly suspected MIS-C which is usually a post Covid complication, but the parents shared that there was no history of Covid. We knew we had to act fast, and we immediately sent her blood samples to our labs (along with an antibody test).”

Without waiting for the reports, we took a call to treat her according to MIS-C syndrome as other treatment had already failed and began giving her steroids and other supportive care, said the doctor, adding “we prepared her parents for the possibility that she might need to be put onto ventilator support”.

“She started showing symptomatic improvement by the next morning and her reports also confirmed the MIS-C diagnosis.”

It was also revealed that the girl had developed antibodies against Covid which established that she had unknowingly suffered from Covid in the past. “Timely decisions and quick action enabled us to save her life.”

The doctor advised parents to act early if they see the above signs and symptoms in their children and to get in touch with their paediatrician as “early diagnosis and treatment is the key to successful treatment of this condition”.

Mohit Singh (Head-SBU) Fortis Hospital Noida said, “The team at the hospital were quick to diagnose the patient and provide timely medical attention. Their patient centric approach saved the patient’s life. The case was managed extremely well by Ashutosh Sinha and his team.”

Fortis Healthcare Ltd is one of the largest healthcare organisations in the country with 36 healthcare facilities (including projects under development).