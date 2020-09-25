90% foreigners given bail in Goa untraceable, says Bombay HC

By News Desk 1Updated: 25th September 2020 8:44 am IST
90% foreigners given bail in Goa untraceable, says Bombay HC

Panaji: As much as 90 per cent foreigners who are released on bail in Goa cannot be traced by state agencies and may have fled the country, the Bombay High Court bench in Goa noted on Thursday.

Hearing an appeal filed by the state government challenging the acquittal of Czech national Pavel Neuhausel in a murder case, a division bench of Justices M.S. Sonak and M.S. Jawalkar said: “It is evident that in almost 90 per cent of the cases where the foreigners have been enlarged on bail, their present whereabouts are unknown, meaning thereby, that in all probabilities, such foreigners have fled the country or otherwise are not available to face the prosecution.”

READ:  Covid-19 Recovery Rate crosses landmark 80%, highest in world

Neuhausel was acquitted by a trial court in connection with the murder of his partner Marketa Horka in 2013. He was granted bail in course of the trial, but has not been traceable ever since.

“If the police officials concerned were to realise that the foreigners are not attending the police stations and marking their attendance, the least that was expected was to move the courts for cancellation of bail. Besides, the police officials were required to immediately swing into action and trace such foreigners, before they succeed in fleeing from justice,” the court said.

According to statistics submitted by the Goa Police to the court in course of the hearing, 366 foreigners who were granted bail over the last five years cannot be traced.

READ:  Two foreigners held for drug peddling

Goa is one of the leading beach tourism destinations in the country and more than half a million foreign tourists, mostly from Europe, used to visit the coastal state each year.

Source: IANS

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.

Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest India updates, download our app Android and iOS.

By News Desk 1Updated: 25th September 2020 8:44 am IST
Back to top button