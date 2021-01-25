92,122 vaccinated in Gujarat, Covid tally 2,59,487

Gandhinagar, Jan 25 : A total of 92,122 persons have received the first dose of Covid-19 vaccine in Gujarat so far, including 13,803 on Monday, even as 390 new cases took the state’s coronavirus tally to 2,59,487, while three deaths in the past 24 hours mounted Gujarat’s Covid death toll to 4,379.

According to the state health department, a total of 13,803 frontline Corona warriors received the first dose of the vaccine on Monday at 213 vaccine centers.

Of the new Covid cases reported on Monday, Ahmedabad led the chart with 94 cases, followed by Surat (85), Vadodara (84), Rajkot (45), Panchmahals (9), Kutch and Gandhinagar (8 each), Narmada (7), Dangs (6), Junagadh, Dahod and Gir-Somnath (5 each), Jamnagar, Bharuch and Morbi (4 each), Bhavnagar and Kheda (3 each), Amreli, Anand and Valsad (2 each), and Aravalli, Banaskantha, Surendranagar, Mahisagar and Porbandar (1 each).

Gujarat has reported 14,449 Covid-19 cases in January so far at an average of 578 cases per day.

On Monday, three persons died of Covid-19 — two in Ahmedabad and one in Surat — taking the state’s death toll to 4,379. Ahmedabad has reported the maximum number of Covid deaths in the state so far at 2,289. Gujarat’s mortality rate is gradually coming down and presently stands at 1.68 per cent.

On a positive note, a total of 707 patients were discharged on Monday, taking the state’s total number of recoveries to 2,50,763. The state presently has 4,345 active cases, of which the condition of 4,299 is stable while 46 critical patients are on ventilator support.

