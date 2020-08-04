9,747 new Covid cases in AP, tally crosses 1.7 lakh mark

Amaravati, Aug 4 : Andhra Pradesh has reported 9,747 new COVID-19 cases, raising the state’s tally to 1,76,333, said a health official on Tuesday.

Officials said that on Tuesday 64, 147 tests were conducted in comparison to 45,516 tests on Monday.

East Godavari topped the list with 1,371 new cases followed by Anantapur with 1,325 cases on Tuesday. The lowest tally of 224 cases each were reported from Prakasam district.

Tuesday also witnessed a marginal increase in the death count with 67 fatalities. Deaths were reported from 12 districts of the state, while Kadapa district reported no deaths. The overall death toll now stands at 1,604.

As many as 6,953 persons were discharged after recoveries from various health facilities. As on date, there are 79,104 active cases in the state, while 95,625 persons have been declared as cured and discharged.

Meanwhile, there have been no new additions to the covid tally from returnees in both the categories as per the recent updates.

Source: IANS

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.