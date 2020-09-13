98 new corona cases in Agra, total nears 4K

Agra, Sep 13 : An SDM and four police officials were among 98 more persons who tested positive for coronavirus in Agra in the past 24 hours, taking the total cases so far in the district to 3,933, officials said on Sunday.

Of the total corona cases, 3,037 patients had recovered whereas another 113 succumbed to the disease. The latest death was of a 48-year-old woman in Jagdish Pura locality on Saturday evening.

In all, 1,47,555 samples have been tested so far, with a positivity rate of 2.67 per cent. The recovery rate in the district has gone down to 77.22 per cent from over 80 per cent a fortnight ago.

Meanwhile, special trains that resumed services on Saturday began arriving at the Agra Cantt railway station from Sunday morning even as more than 14,000 candidates were expected to appear in the NEET-UG 2020 exam during the day.

Presently, only passengers with confirmed reservations are allowed to travel, a railway official said.

Ahead of the reopening of the Taj Mahal and the Agra Fort to the public from September 21, the Archaeological Survey of India officials said that only 116 photographers would be permitted to enter the Taj Mahal in one slot to avoid crowding. The number of registered photographers in the city is 464.

On the other hand, district authorities are still awaiting directions from the state government on reopening of schools.

Source: IANS

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.