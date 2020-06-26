With 985 new COVID-19 cases, Telangana crosses 12,000 mark

HYDRABAD: In the continuing surge in coronavirus cases in Telangana, 985 people tested positive on Friday, taking the state’s tally to 12,349.

With the cases reported on Friday, the state reached another new high in the daily numbers.

According to the director of public health and family welfare 4,374 samples were tested and out of them, 985 were found positive.

The state also saw seven deaths during the day, pushing the toll to 237.

The official said 78 people recovered from COVID-19 during the last 24 hours, taking the number of recoveries so far to 4,766.

Greater Hyderabad continued to bear the brunt, accounting for 774 of the new cases. Rangareddy and Medchal districts bordering Hyderabad registered 139 cases. The remaining cases were reported from 15 districts.

Meanwhile, the head nurse of state-run Chest Hospital in Hyderabad succumbed to COVID-19 at Gandhi Hospital on Friday.

The 58-year-old, who was set to retire on June 30, was admitted to Gandhi Hospital four days ago.

Two officials working in Gandhi Hospital superintendent’s office also tested positive on Friday. A nurse and another employee of the hospital also tested positive. The number of COVID-19 cases in the hospital, Athe nodal facility for treatment of COVID-19 in the state, rose to five.

Source: IANS