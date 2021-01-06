A ban on Chinese kite string, great respite to the Birds

By Mohammed Hussain Ahmed

Hyderabad: In the wake of a ban on a Chinese kite string, the incidents of birds getting enmeshed, injured and dying has decreased. The ban was the result of a campaign launched by ‘People for Animals’ (PFA) organization.

The official of PFA Datatriye Joshi said the volunteers of the organization are conducting sudden inspection at various places along with the Forest Department’s official to seize ‘synthetic string’. We have sent out volunteers to identify those places where the Chinese string is being sold. There is a government ban on the sale and stock of the Chinese kite string which is coated with fine glass particles. Our mission is to save the birds.

National Green Tribunal (NGT) had petitioned the Forest Department of the State to ban sale, manufacturing and storing of kite string prepared with glass particles’ coating. As per the Section 15 of the Environment Protection Act, the violators would be jailed for 5 years or imposed a fine of 1 lakhs or both.

Any death or injury to the birds would be construed as hunting which is punishable as per the Wild Life Protection Act 1972 which stipulates a prison term between 3 to 7 years and a penalty of Rs.10,000/-.