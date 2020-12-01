New Delhi, Dec 1 : This is among the first books to explore the psychological impact of social media, especially Instagram.

Garv Roy Gill and Yahvi Kothari meet by chance at an airport lounge. Six months later they find themselves consumed by the proverbial once-in-a-lifetime kind of love. Bored with their mundane daily routine, their adventurous streak makes them decide, one day, to escape the present and begin a new reality somewhere far, far away.

But, just that the day they are supposed to meet and escape, Yahvi doesn’t turn up. Then she doesn’t respond to Garv’s phone calls or messages. And mysteriously, Yahvi vanishes altogether.

Days later, as a grieving Garv stumbles upon her Instagram profile, which he didn’t know existed, he is shocked to realise that every post of hers is probably a clue to the truth behind her disappearance. Except, the more he unearths the meandering truth, the more he learns about a certain side of Yahvi which changes the way he saw her. And the way he understood love.

“Cross Your Heart, Take My Name” (Penguin) is a beguiling tale about urban loneliness, fickle relationships and our need for companionship as depicted by the twisted journey of two individuals, caught up in their own emotional plight, blurring the lines between crime and sin.

Novoneel Chakraborty is the bestselling author of 14 bestselling thrillers and one short story collection titled “Cheaters”. His novel, “Forget Me Not, Stranger”, debuted as the No. 1 bestseller across India. While “All Yours, Stranger” ranked in the top five thriller novels on Amazon, India – the only one to feature amid other international bestsellers, his novel “Black Suits You” was in top five thrillers category on Amazon for 15 weeks.

His immensely popular thriller series, The Stranger Trilogy, has been translated into six Indian languages and has been adapted into a popular web series, titled “Hello Mini”, on MX Player produced by Applause Entertainment and Rose Movies.

His erotic thriller “Black Suits You”, has been adapted into the blockbuster hit “Bekaaboo”, while his digital novella, “Red Suits You”, is also being adapted into a web series by Alt Balaji.

