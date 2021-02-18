A confluence of Carnatic and Hindustani music at this concert

New Delhi: The 20th edition of the concert series ‘Smritiyaan #UdaipurChapter – Live from the Stage’ is all set to take place on February 20. The annual concert series will present a unique confluence of Carnatic and Hindustani music.

It is organised by Tabla Wizard Pandit Chatur Lal Memorial Society and Hindustan Zinc Limited as a CSR initiative.

Pandit Chatur Lal is counted as the first internationally acclaimed Indian percussionist who popularised the Tabla among the western audiences. He was one of the doyens to promote and give a grand acceptance of Indian classical music to the West in mid-50’s giving concerts of Indian Classical music.

His granddaughter Shruti Chatur Lal Sharma who has also curated and conceptualised ‘Smritiyaan’, says: “This year on the Tabla wizard’s 95th birth anniversary, Pandit Chatur Lal Memorial Society also announces Pandit Chatur Lal Yuva Puruskar especially for the young maestros who are graciously carrying the responsibility of promoting Indian culture through their artistry.”

The team had organised an online talent hunt of Indian classical folk music and dance. As a winning prize, the 15-year-old winner Kaustubh Manipushp Kunj from Ajmer will be performing as a starting act during the Smritiyaan #UdaipurChapter. He will also be conferred with the Pandit Chatur Lal Yuva Puruskar.

The evening is set to witness some amazing moments dipped in a soulful musical Jugalbandi. Dr Mysore Manjunath who will be a part of this unique Jugalbandi is one of the top-ranking violinists in India. Grammy-nominated musician Pt Gaurav Mazumdar will also perform. Mazumdar hails from Mazumdar family of Allahabad (Prayagraj). His early music career began with vocal music followed by the violin, later the legendary maestro, Pt Ravi Shankar discovered his talent and inspired him to pursue Sitar.

Vidwan B. C. Manjunath is another great artist joining in this confluence of Carnatic and Hindustani music. Being an amazingly talented artist, he is one among few Carnatic musicians who can read, transcribe, and play from western notation.

Finally, Pranshu Chatur Lal, the grandson of legendary Tabla Wizard Late Pandit Chatur Lal and son of Pandit Charanjit Lal, will perform. With an aim and passion to promote the Indian and global music, Pranshu Chatur Lal has been performing at various international

Talking about the Jugalbandis, Mridangam genius Vidwan B. C. Manjunath, and young Tabla maestro Pranshu Chatur Lal said, “Jugalbandis are an enriching experience where each artist of different music genre contributes towards the beauty of amalgamation.”

Catch the maestros perform at the social media handles of the organisers on February 20 at 7 PM.

