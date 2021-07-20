A look at 5 BIG controversies that Raj Kundra got entangled in

Mumbai: Celebrities and controversies go hand in hand and yet another testament to this fact is the recent revelation of famous businessman and actress Shilpa Shetty’s husband Raj Kundra’s alleged connection to the creation of pornographic films and their publication through mobile apps.

However, this isn’t for the first time that Viaan Industries owner had hit by troubled waters. Raj had quite reputation of controversies and here’s a list of a few.

According to Jagran Tv , Raj Kundra, most recently, was questioned by the Enforcement Directorate in October 2019, in a case involving business dealings with a man named Ranjeet Bindra, whom Mumbai Police had arrested for allegedly being a frontman for Dawood Ibrahim’s aide Iqbal Mirchi.

2. IPL Spot fixing case

The prestigious cricket league was also under scrutiny due to the infamous spot fixing scandal of 2013 and S.Sreesanth and Ajith Chandila were a few names that belonged to the team owned by Raj Kundra.

He approached the Hon’ble Supreme Court and eventually got a clean chit from the case but his team was banned for 2 years and is now under a new management as Kundra too was banned for lifetime from holding any office related to cricket.

3. Pornographic Networking

A complaint was filed against Kundra by Poonam Pandey for having indiscrimantely used her explicit videos and photos despite the expiration of their contract. And now we see him being arrested for the illegal circulation of pornographic content.

4. Divorce With First Wife Kavita

Having been rated the 198th richest British-Asian Businessman by Success magazine, Raj Kundra had nothing less of a controversial personal life either. His first marriage to Kavita Kundra ended in a divorce in 2009. Soon after that he married the Bollywood actress Shilpa Shetty. Shilpa was given the tag of a “home-breaker”, and as a response Raj had told to Pinkvilla that it was Kavita who has having an extra-marital affair, reported Outlook India .

5. Bitcoins Controversy

To the unversed, bitcoin has become the latest and high in demand currency and trading in or with it has been something that has been the trend of sorts. Kundra was found laundering money and was involved in the Bitcoin controversy. After thorough investigation, the Enforcement Directorate found out that the entreprenuer was associated with a company of the name Gain Bitcoin which was held accused for a fraud of Rs.2000 crore.