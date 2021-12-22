A look at viral video of ‘smallest apartment in New York’

Published: 22nd December 2021
Washington: A video has gone viral on the internet in which a man can be seen showing his apartment which, as per his claim, is the “smallest apartment in New York”.

Uploaded by the username @ajwebber on TikTok, the man goes on to give the viewers a tour of his little place.

He goes on to show the sink, the well-stocked kitchen, his beds, wardrobe and his piano.

One thing missing from the house tour that many viewers wondered was if there was a bathroom or not in his place.

Like @ajwebber, many New Yorkers have shared their apartment tours on TikTok, claiming they too live in the smallest or the most nauseating place in the city.

