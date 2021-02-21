A ‘Love School’ in Osho’s name to come up in Bihar’s Bhagalpur

Patna, Feb 21 : Prof Matuknath Chaudhary, who became known as “Love Guru” after his affair with a student less than half his age came out in 2006 and led to his sacking from a Patna college, has announced that he had decided to open a “love school” in his native village Jairampur in Bhagalpur district.

Interacting with reporters in Bhagalpur, he said that the school, which will be named Osho International School, is expected to start in April this year and students of Bihar as well as from across the world are eligible to take admission and get courses in love study.

Asked why he was naming the school after Osho, he said: “There is only one and the greatest Love Guru of the world and that is Osho. I have learnt love study from him. Compared to him, I am nothing. Still, people recognise me as Love Guru.”

“I cannot be the Love Guru similar to him but yes I am surely be his student. Hence, I have decided to open a school on his name (Osho),” Chaudhary said.

Asked whether his former girlfriend Julie Kumari would also be the part of school, he said: “Julie is currently living in an Ashram in the Caribbean island nation of Trinidad and she is fully dedicated toward spirituality. She calls me sometimes but she is far away from me. She called me to come in Trinidad last year and now she does not want to return to the country.”

Chaudhary hit the headlines in 2006 when he accepted a relationship with his student Julie Kumari. A Hindi professor at BN College of the Patna University, he was then 53 and Julie was 23.

He was sacked from the BN College on alleged charges of relationship with his student. A video of dance with his student had also surfaced at that time.

The university reinstated him in the college in 2011 on the directions of the court.

Chaudhary stayed in a live-in relationship with Julie Kumari, who later studied in BHU and JNU, for about a decade before she went toward spirituality.

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.