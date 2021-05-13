A saviour of COVID-19 patients could not save her own grandma

Hyderabad: A COVID-19 woman breathed her last in the lap of her grand daughter, a doctor, who had saved scores of coronavirus patients but could not save her own grand mother.

At a time when the blood relatives are forsaking their dear ones fearing coronavirus, Dr. Hamaja, a resident of Kukatpally, gave a fine example of how a doctor and a human being should be.

Dr. Hamaja took her grand mother in an auto to the King Koti Hospital when she complained of breathlessness, a telltale sign of Covid-19.

Her grandmother’s oxygen level sharply fell to 42 when she reached King Koti Hospital. Dr. Hamaja helped her with an oxygen facility found at the hospital compound.

The King Koti Hospital authorities advised Dr. Hamaja to rush her grand mother to either Gandhi hospital or Osmania Hospital.

She took her ailing grand mother to Osmania Hospital and upon reaching the hospital compound she assured her grand mother that her medical colleagues who are working in the hospital would give her the best treatment.

However, it was too late for the ailing woman who breathed her last in the lap of her grand daughter.

Dr. Hamaja is working at Teacher’s Care Hospital at Ameerpet and she has the distinction of saving scores of Covid-19 patients under her care.