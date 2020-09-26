Aadar Jain: Shooting ‘Hello Charlie’ was distraction from pandemic stress

Aadar Jain: Shooting 'Hello Charlie' was distraction from pandemic stress

Mumbai, Sep 26 : Actor Aadar Jain has wrapped up the shoot of the upcoming film, Hello Charlie. He says the experience of shooting for the film is one he will never forget.

“The entire experience of Hello Charlie is one I’ll never forget. The last day of shoot was bittersweet,” Aadar said.

The film was the first to begin shooting amid the pandemic in Mumbai.

“I was extremely happy and proud to have finally finished shoot, but also sad because everyone I worked with had become like family, a home away from home. It was hard to say goodbye to everyone. After we finished the shoot, we cut a cake and exchanged a couple of words about our experiences and all the special moments we shared,” he said.

About shooting the film, Aadar said: ” ‘Hello Charlie’ for me has been an experience of a lifetime — one that’s special because the film is so unique and entertaining. Every day on the set was a blast.”

“All we did was laugh, have fun and do ‘masti’ and that’s honestly how the film got made,” he added.

Aadar feels grateful that he was shooting because it kept his mind distracted from the pandemic. “It was a great relief and distraction from our everyday worries and stress, given the current situation. Importantly, I was happy to go back to doing what I love and the production team made sure the environment we worked in was safe,” he said.

Source: IANS

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.

By News Desk 1Published: 26th September 2020 1:22 pm IST
