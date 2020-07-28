Aaditya Thackeray shares ‘good news’ with Mumbaikars

Mumbai: Maharashtra cabinet minister Aaditya Thackeray shared ‘good news’ on his twitter account on the COVID-19 situation in Mumbai and said that the country’s financial capital reported only 700 cases today. “That too with the highest testing till date in Mumbai in a single day (8776),” the minister added. Thackeray, however, said that now is not the time to get contented but to continue to chase the virus out.
He wrote on his twitter “This is chase the virus in full capacity. A major relief after 3 months. Caution: don’t let the guard down! Don’t let your mask down! Only get numbers down!”
Meanwhile, Maharashtra chief minister Uddhav Thackeray on Monday directed health officials to form an integrated COVID-19 treatment procedure by discussing Allopathy, Homeopathy, Ayurveda and Unani medicine streams.
Presently , Maharashtra sits on top of the national Covid-19 tally with over 3.8 lakh coronavirus cases of which 1,48,905 are active. The Covid-19 death toll in the state stands at 13,656.