Aaditya Thackeray shares ‘good news’ with Mumbaikars

Mumbai: Maharashtra cabinet minister Aaditya Thackeray shared ‘good news’ on his twitter account on the COVID-19 situation in Mumbai and said that the country’s financial capital reported only 700 cases today. “That too with the highest testing till date in Mumbai in a single day (8776),” the minister added. Thackeray, however, said that now is not the time to get contented but to continue to chase the virus out.

The good news: Only 700 cases today in Mumbai & that too with highest testing till date in Mumbai in a single day(8776).This is chase the virus in full capacity. A major relief after 3 months.

Caution: don’t let the guard down! Don’t let your mask down! Only get numbers down! — Aaditya Thackeray (@AUThackeray) July 28, 2020

Meanwhile, Maharashtra chief minister Uddhav Thackeray on Monday directed health officials to form an integrated COVID-19 treatment procedure by discussing Allopathy, Homeopathy, Ayurveda and Unani medicine streams.

Presently , Maharashtra sits on top of the national Covid-19 tally with over 3.8 lakh coronavirus cases of which 1,48,905 are active. The Covid-19 death toll in the state stands at 13,656.