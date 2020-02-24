Aam Aadmi Party to contest polls in Hyderabad

A+ A-

Hyderabad: The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) is planning to contest the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation elections scheduled this year with the promise of implementing in Hyderabad the sops it is already offering to the people of Delhi.

Ms Priyanka Kakkar, Supreme Court advocate and AAP in-charge for Telangana state, told Deccan Chronicle on Sunday said that if the AAP comes to power in the GHMC, it will supply free 200 units of power 24/7, apart from 20,000 litres of drinking water to every household of Greater Hyderabad. The party will also provide quality education and medical health to people of the twin cities, just as it is doing in Delhi.

Ms Kakkar is in the city for the launch of AAP’s membership drive from Monday in all the 150 wards of the GHMC. She said, “AAP is a concept. Our politics is for the welfare of the people. We focus on progress of our people. That is why, while the GDP of the whole country is going down, the GDP of Delhi, where our party is ruling, is nearly 8 per cent.”

She asked why the state government is spending only 6.9 per cent of its Budget on education when Delhi’s Budget for the same is 26 per cent. Likewise, while AAP’s expenditure on medical and health is 12 per cent of the budget, it is only 3.6 per cent for Telangana state.

She said the AAP was planning to contest even the 2023 Assembly elections in the state. If it comes to power, it will implement all the benefits it is offering in Delhi for Telangana state too. She pointed out that the people of Delhi have rejected a religious political party and it is now time for people of Telangana state to reject the feudal TRS.