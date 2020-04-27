Aamir distributes cash to needy in wheat packets, claims video

MUMBAI: A video claiming that Bollywood superstar Aamir Khan made a surprise monetary donation to the underprivileged in a unique way has surfaced online and is going viral.

The TikTok video, which has not been verified, claims that Aamir sent a truck with bags of wheat flour packets, to be distributed among the needy. It states that on April 23 the truck arrived in Delhi in an underprivileged area amid the ongoing COVID-19 crisis. The vehicle was loaded with one-kilo packets of flour.

While many refused to take the packets because they felt one kilo would hardly serve any purpose in their families, the video mentions that those who took the packets were in for a surprise.

Within each packet of flour, it turns out there was Rs 15,000 hidden in cash.

Claiming that Aamir was behind the special gesture, the anchor of the TikTok video said in this way Aamir ensured that the money reached the really needy people because only those who were absolutely hard pressed would line up for just one kilo of flour.

The authenticity of the video or the incident has not been established yet.

Aamir is not known to announce his social service publicly, unlike most other superstars of Bollywood. IANS reached out to the actor’s team for a clarification, but there has been no response.

