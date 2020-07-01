Aamir Khan ‘relieved’ as mother tests negative for COVID-19

Mumbai: Aamir Khans mother has tested negative for coronavirus, the actor announced on Wednesday.

“Hello everyone, I am most relieved to inform everyone that Ammi is Covid 19 negative. Thank you everyone for your prayers and good wishes Folded hands Love. A,” Aamir tweeted.

On Tuesday, Aamir had shared a statement announcing some of his staff had tested positive and had immediately quarantined. The actor had assured that the “rest of us”, which includes him, “have all been tested and found negative”. He also mentioned he was taking his mother for testing since she “is the last person in the loop”.

Aamir’s Tuesday statement read: “Hello everyone, this is to inform you that some of my staff have tested positive. They were immediately quarantined, and BMC officials were very prompt and efficient in taking them to a medical facility. I would like to thank the BMC for taking such good care of them, and for fumigating and sterilising the entire society.

“The rest of us have all been tested and found negative.

“Right now I am taking my mother to get her tested. She is the last person in the loop. Please pray that she is negative.

“I would, once again, like to thank the BMC for the prompt, professional and caring manner in which they helped us.

“And a big thank you to Kokilaben Hospital, and the doctors, nurses and staff there. They were very caring and professional with the testing process. God bless and stay safe. Love. Aamir.”

The actor has been busy shooting his upcoming film “Laal Singh Chaddha”, a recreation of the Hollywood hit “Forrest Gump”, over the past few months.

Source: IANS