Aamir Khan reveals reason behind quitting social media [VIDEO]

Mumbai: A day after his 56th birthday, Aamir Khan on Monday announced that he is quitting social media with a heartfelt post on Instagram. He also added that updates about his future projects would be available on his production house’s official account.

In a post that he dropped on his ‘now deleted’ social media account, Aamir wrote, “Hey guys, thank you so much for all the love and warmth on my birthday. My heart is full. In other news, this is going to be my last post on social media. Considering that I am SO active anyway I have decided to drop the pretence. We will continue to communicate as we did before.”

Why did Aamir Khan quit social media?

Now, Aamir Khan has finally opened up about his decision to leave Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter. On Tuesday, the actor was spotted at the screening of Koi Jaane Na and was asked by the paparazzi about why did he quit social media. He replied, “Aap log apni theories mat lagaiye. Main apni thunki mein rahta hoon. Social media pe hu kahaan main! Mujhe laga ki yaar waise bhi kuch daalta nahi hu main. (You need not apply your theories. I am always lost in my own world. Am I even there on the social media? I thought I anyway don’t post much on social media).”

On being asked if he was bidding goodbye to his fans, he added, “Alvida nahi, main to idhar hi hu, kahi ja nahi raha hu, isse pahle bhi to communicate karte hi they. Abhi isme media ka role zyada bhadh gya hai kyunki ab main media ke through hi apne audience se baat kar paunga. Aapka to khush hona chahiye, mujhe pura bharosa hai aap pe (I am not going anywhere, we used to communicate before as well. Now there is increased role for the media because I will communicate with my audience through media only. You should be happy, I have full faith in you).”

Check out the video shared by Bollywood’s ace photographer Viral Bhayani on Instagram.

More about his projects

Meanwhile, on the professional front, Aamir recently appeared in a special dance number alongside Elli Avram in Amin Hajee’s film, Koi Jaane Na. He was last seen in Thugs of Hindostan. He will be next seen in much-awaited Laal Singh Chaddha.