Aamir Khan’s daughter Ira Khan shares her journey with depression

Mumbai: On World Mental Health Day, Aamir Khan‘s daughter Ira Khan shared a video on social media and revealed that she is suffering from clinical depression for more than four years.

In a video on Instagram Ira Khan, Aamir daughter from his former wife Reena Dutta, opened up about her mental health battle.

Ira Khan’s video on her mental health

Ira Khan captioned the video, “A lot has been going on, a lot of people have a lot to say. Things are really confusing and stressful and simple and okay but not okay and… life all together. There’s no way to say it all in one go. But I’d like to think I’ve figured some stuff out, or at least figured out how to make it slightly more understandable. About mental health and mental ill-health. So come with me on this journey… in my awkward, quirky, sometimes-baby-voice-y, as-honest-as-I-can-be… way. Let’s start a conversation. Happy World Mental Health Day.”

Ira started the video by saying, “Hi, I’m depressed. I have been for more than four years now. I’ve been to a doctor and I’m clinically depressed. I’m doing much better now. For over a year now, I wanted to do something for mental health, but I wasn’t sure what to do.”

With the aim to urge everyone to start a dialogue about mental health, Ira Khan further added, “I have decided to take you on a journey – my journey – and see what happens. Hopefully, we’ll get to know ourselves and understand mental illness slightly better. I’ve thought of so many things to say. What should I say? Why am I doing this?”

Ira, who seemingly has everything at her disposal, addressed how depression can affect anyone and everyone. She put up some questions, which brought the video to an abrupt end, which Ira might answer in follow-up videos. She concluded, “Let’s start from where I started. What do I have to be depressed about? Who am I to be depressed? I have everything, right?”

Ira Khan, who made her directorial debut with a theatrical adaptation of Euripides’ Medea, is the younger of Aamir Khan’s two children with his first wife Reena Dutta. Ira has studied music, while her brother Junaid often assists his father in filmmaking.