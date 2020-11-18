Aamir Khan’s nephew Imran Khan says goodbye to acting world

Mumbai: Bollywood actor and Aamir Khan’s nephew Imran Khan has quit acting. However, Imran did not make any official announcement but the news was confirmed by his best friend and actor Akshay Oberoi.

In an interview with Navbharat Times, Akshay told, “My best friend in Bollywood is Imran Khan, who is no longer an actor because he has quit acting. Imran is my closest friend, whom I can get up at 4 am and call. Me and Imran have been with each other for almost 18 years, we studied acting together at Kishore Acting School in Andheri West.”

He continued, “See, Imran Khan has left acting at the moment. As far as I know, there is a better writer and director inside Imran, I do not know when he will direct his film himself, I am not going to put any pressure, but as a friend, I think so he will direct his film soon. Also, when Imran Khan directs, I know he will make a wonderful film because his sensibility and understanding of cinema is very high.”

More about Imran Khan and his movies



Imran Khan’s movies

Imran Khan made his acting debut as a child artiste at the age of 5 in the movie Qayamat se Qayamat tak in 1988. He played the role of Raj, young Aamir Khan in the movie. Imran Khan made his adult acting debut on the big screen with Jaane Tu… Ya Jaane Na in 2008. directed by Abbas Tyrewala and produced by Aamir Khan. Back in 2018, Imran also made his directorial debut with a short film titled Mission Mars: Keep Walking India. His last movie was 2015’s Katti Batti alongside Kangana Ranaut.

Ever since then, the actor has maintained a distance from Bollywood for almost 5 years now.

His other movies include Mere Brother Ki Dulhan, Delhi Belly, I Hate Love Storys, Gori Tere Pyaar Mein, Luck, and Once Upon A Time In Mumbai among others.

Imran Khan has been in the news recently for his reported separation from his wife, Avantika Malik, while neither has confirmed it. Imran and Avantika got married in 2011 and have a daughter called Imara.