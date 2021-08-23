AAP alleges scam in sale of Novelty Cinema plot

New Delhi: Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) workers on Monday took out a protest march in all 272 wards of Delhi against the BJP-ruled NDMC, alleging a scam in the sale of the Novelty Cinema’s land.

The AAP claimed that it was sold at a “throwaway” price of Rs 34 crore instead of its actual worth of Rs 200 crore.

BJP leaders sold the land to their own people so that they can fill their pockets, the ruling party in Delhi alleged.

The city unit of the BJP has denied the charges of the AAP against the North Delhi Municipal Corporation (NDMC).

“Aam Aadmi Party workers took out a ‘padyatra’ against the municipal corporation in all 272 wards of Delhi. We made people aware of how the BJP-ruled corporation sold the Novelty Cinema land worth Rs 200 crore for a mere Rs 34 crore,” Leader of Opposition in the NDMC and AAP member Vikas Goyal said.

“The BJP has been committing scam after scam in the corporation which has made it completely bankrupt,” he said.

Delhi BJP Spokesperson Praveen Shankar Kapoor said if the AAP feels that the NDMC has sold the Novelty Cinema’s land at a distress price then it should bring an offer at an enhanced price and the corporation will refuse the bid which is on record.

“The AAP is in power in Delhi and it can pretty well make the Delhi government buy it at Rs 100 crore, a price half of what is being quoted by AAP leaders,” he said.

The spokesperson said that it is important to note that according to circle rate value, the plot is Rs 18.98 crore while it has been sold at a higher price of Rs 34.70 crore .