Aap bolo I love you: Urvashi mimics Delhi girls on V-Day

Mumbai: Urvashi Rautela, former Miss Diva mimicked Delhi girl on the occasion of Valentine’s Day. In the video shared on Instagram, the actress can be heard saying, ‘This Valentine Week Delhi girls be like: Aap bolo I LOVE YOU bas ek baar bol do’.

Reacting on the 17-second-long video, one of the netizens wrote, “Superb acting”.

Another user wrote, “She is not wrong. I like her”.

Urvashi Rautela who was born on 25th February 1994 made her Bollywood debut with Singh Saab the Great in 2013.

She also appeared in other famous Bollywood movies, Sanam Re, Great Grand Masti and Hate Story 4.