11 Mar 2020, Wed Islamic Calender
AAP gives notice in Rajya Sabha over Yes bank crisis

Posted by Qayam Published: March 11, 2020, 11:56 am IST
AAP gives notice in Rajya Sabha over Yes bank crisis
Photo: ANI

New Delhi: Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MP Sanjay Singh on Wednesday gave a Zero Hour Notice in Rajya Sabha over the ongoing Yes bank crisis.

In a letter to Secretary-General of Rajya Sabha, the AAP leader sought permission from Rajya Chairman to allow him to speak in the House.

Singh targetted Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) over Yes Bank crisis, claiming that a person who owns a bank can rob everyone. “If you have a pistol, you can rob the bank” and “If you have a bank, you can rob everyone. Yes Bank BJP Scam,” he tweeted (roughly translated from Hindi).

Last week, the central bank suspended the board of directors at India’s fourth-largest private bank and imposed the withdrawal limit on account holders till April 3 citing its poor financial health due to bad loans.

Source: ANI
