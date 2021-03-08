AAP govt’s schemes are women-centric: Kejriwal

New Delhi, March 9 : Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has said his government has adopted a women-centric development approach to provide relief to the working women.

The Chief Minister said on Monday while addressing a gathering of women on the occasion of International Women’s Day.

The event was organsied by Delhi Commission for Women (DCW) at India Habitat Centre.

Appreciating the efforts of DCW, Kejriwal said that in the past five years the commission has rescued several women who were in distress.

“Almost all the policies of the Delhi government in the last six years have been women-centric, aiming to provide some relief to women in light of the inflation and economic crisis. Policies like free water, free electricity and free bus-ride are examples. Keeping women’s safety and security in mind, we have installed CCTV cameras and street lights in every nook and corner of the city,” he said.

He added that in view of women’s safety and security, the Delhi government has installed around 1.5 to 2 lakh CCTV cameras across the city.

Although most of the city has been covered with CCTVs, the remaining lanes and colonies too would be equipped with them very soon, Kejriwal promised.

Around three lakh street lights have been installed in order to ensure that the women feel safe and also marshals have been deployed in all DTC buses concerning the security of women.

Meanwhile, the Chief Minietr also felicitated several women for their great achievements.

While honoring the women on the occasion, he said, “We felicitated a lot of women that made me wonder whether we are honouring them or these women are honouring us with their work. Each individual, who was awarded, made an important contribution towards the society for which I would like to congratulate them. I hope it would inspire other citizens to carry forward this work.”

