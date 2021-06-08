AAP launches ‘Jahaan Vote, Wahan Vaccine’ campaign

New Delhi: Delhi’s ruling Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) launched a mass vaccination campaign by using the slogan – ‘Jahaan Vote, Wahan Vaccine’, on Tuesday.

The door-to-door campaign has been initiated with a view to administer Covid vaccines to all people aged above 45 in next 4 weeks. The announcement of campaign was made by AAP national convenor and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Monday.

On the first day, Delhi cabinet minister Imran Hussain and MLAs Atishi, Dilip Pandey, Sanjeev Jha on Tuesday launched the campaign in their respective constituencies. During the visit in their respective assemblies, they appealed Residents Welfare Associations (RWAs), market association, NGOs and religious organisations to join the move and encourage more and more people above 45 years to get vaccinated at local polling booths in their assembly constituencies.

Hussain said, “Booth Level Officers (BLO) had started visiting the people in their wards, and different teams are encouraging citizens to get vaccinated at local polling booths. E-rickshaws have been arranged to carry citizens to polling booths to get vaccinated.”

Kejriwal on Monday announced that a BLO along with a civil defence volunteer and AAP’s workers will visit homes and assess if they have received anti-Covid vaccines doses or not.

“All the citizens of Kalkaji who are over 45 years will be vaccinated in the coming three weeks. This is a first of its kind initiative taken by the AAP government to defeat the Covid-19 pandemic,” said Kalkaji MLA Atishi.

The four-week vaccination campaign will cover as many as 70 municipal wards every week with an objective to administer the first dose to all the citizens above 45 years and above.

People of 18-44 age group will also be included in the scheme once the Centre provides vaccines for youth, Kejriwal has said on Monday.

Delhi has around 280 municipal wards in all 70 assembly Constituencies.

So far, free vaccination in Delhi was being carried out at government hospitals and government-run schools, which now gradually to be shifted at polling booths.

Kejriwal has said that people are not visiting Delhi government’s vaccination centres, so it will be shifted to polling booths.