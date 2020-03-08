AAP launches membership drive in UP

A+ A-

Lucknow: The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) is launching a three-month long membership drive in Uttar Pradesh from March 23 to June 23.

AAP volunteers will fan out in 1200 teams to enrol new members in the party.

State AAP president Sabhajeet Singh said that contact will be established in all villages, Nagar and zila panchayats, municipal areas and wards during the drive.

He said the AAP government’s performance in improving the quality of education is one of the main factors that is attracting people to the party.

“People have seen the qualitative improvement that the AAP government has brought about in Delhi schools. In Uttar Pradesh, education has become a major commercial activity with scant respect for the future of the students. The government here is remaining a mute spectator as schools extort money from parents in the name of fees, books and school dress,” he said.

AAP state spokesman Vaibhav Maheshwari, meanwhile, said that the party has already registered more than four lakh members so far.

Though AAP has not yet decided if it will contest the 2022 Assembly polls in the state, it is preparing to find a foothold in state politics.

AAP has also decided to launch a major publicity blitzkrieg in Uttar Pradesh.

More than 5,000 posters and banners are being put up in each district, highlighting the AAP model of politics and development.

The party has 60 active district-level units in Uttar Pradesh and aims at increasing its presence in other constituencies.

The party is also preparing to make inroads into the rural interiors, pitting development against the politics of religion and casteism.

There are about a dozen AAP leaders, hailing from various districts in Uttar Pradesh, who have been elected to the Delhi Assembly. They include Manish Sisodia, Gopal Rai, Satyendra Jain, Imran Hussain, among others.

AAP plans to felicitate these leaders in their home towns and create an awareness regarding the ‘Kejriwal model of development’.

Senior AAP spokesman Vaibhav Maheshwari said, “The Delhi Assembly poll results have proved that ‘politics of hate’ will not work against ‘politics of work’ and Uttar Pradesh will soon replicate the Delhi model of politics.”