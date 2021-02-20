AAP leaders address booth workers conference at Trilokpuri

New Delhi, Feb 20 : Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leaders addressed the Booth Workers Conference at Ward 02E in Trilokpuri assembly constituency on Saturday while convening a padyatra for the upcoming MCD bypolls.

Present in the padyatra were Babarpur MLA and Delhi cabinet minister Gopal Rai, Kalkaji MLA Atishi and Trilokpuri MLA Rohit Kumar Mehraulia.

Rai said, “If people want to increase the pace of development in Delhi, then they should vote for Arvind Kejriwal. These MCD bypolls not only represent five seats but represent the semifinal of the main elections of the MCD. If we win these seats, we will surely win in the MCD elections to be held in 2022.”

Due to upcoming MCD election, AAP is holding padyatras and door to door campaigns in support of all candidates from five wards continuously. Durgesh Pathak, am AAP leader, is leading all these padyatras.

