AAP MLA Atishi tests corona positive

New Delhi: Aam Aadmi Party’s MLA Atishi has tested positive for coronavirus and has been quarantined at her house.

The 39-year-old AAP leader, who is the MLA from Kalkaji Assembly segment in south Delhi, tested positive a day after party colleague and Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain was admitted to hospital with complaints high fever and breathing problem.

The Minister, however, tested corona negative and is slated to be tested again on Wednesday.

On June 9, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal had also tested negative for novel coronavirus after he complained of mild fever and sore throat.

Source: PTI

