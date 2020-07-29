AAP protests against SDMC tax hike

New Delhi, July 29 : Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) held a protest outside the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) headquarters on Wednesday against the taxes levied by South Delhi Municipal Corporation (SDMC).

SDMC, ruled by the BJP, on Monday passed the proposal to levy a professional tax on self-employed people and professionals working in companies, announced effective hike in property tax on commercial properties and also levied 1 per cent extra duty on transfer of property.

AAP workers led by AAP MCD in-charge Durgesh Pathak, gathered at DDU marg demanding roll back of all the three taxes. However, they were later detained by Delhi Police.

Pathak said, “The BJP should be ashamed of implementing these taxes at a time when people are struggling because of COVID-19 pandemic.”

Targeting the Congress, he said while the BJP ruled MCD passed the proposal of increasing the taxes, the Congress party silently supported it as they neither opposed it nor did they walked out.

Source: IANS

